Dearborn Partners LLC Buys 5,387 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Fastenal by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 262,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,854,000 after purchasing an additional 37,588 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,013,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,985,000 after acquiring an additional 366,582 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $46.65 on Friday. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $51.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.46%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 600 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $29,052.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total transaction of $352,996.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

