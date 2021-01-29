Dearborn Partners LLC Has $644,000 Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 237,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,496,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 18,889.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 908,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,871,000 after buying an additional 12,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $256,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $573,726.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,300.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,858 shares of company stock worth $5,717,684 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PGR opened at $88.49 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.18 and a fifty-two week high of $102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.66 and a 200-day moving average of $93.26.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The Progressive’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 68.45%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Barclays started coverage on The Progressive in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.57.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

