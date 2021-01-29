Dearborn Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,935 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,935 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 69,901 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in American Express by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,719 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,476,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in American Express by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 10,349 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays raised shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.38.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AXP opened at $118.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.49 and a 200 day moving average of $107.68. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.04. The firm has a market cap of $95.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

