Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 175 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Dearborn Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWKS. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 46.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $159.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.73 and a 200-day moving average of $145.43. The company has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $67.90 and a one year high of $170.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $951,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,598.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total transaction of $152,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,794 shares of company stock valued at $8,500,206 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $174.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.00.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

