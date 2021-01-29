Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 410 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Dearborn Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in Chubb by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in Chubb by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other Chubb news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total value of $1,699,777.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,820,735.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 17,321 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total transaction of $2,640,586.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,274,139.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,683 shares of company stock valued at $27,794,915 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $147.13 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.30. The company has a market capitalization of $66.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.72.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.