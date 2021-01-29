Dearborn Partners LLC Takes Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 9,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 32,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 20.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 9.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $182.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.98 and a 200 day moving average of $172.34. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $225.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.03). CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.06.

In other news, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total value of $693,092.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,831.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $418,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,226,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,960,709 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.