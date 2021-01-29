Dearborn Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Dearborn Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Amgen from $286.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.48.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $247.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $235.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.43. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

