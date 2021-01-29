Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) 24 Hour Volume Hits $9,542.00

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 29th. Decentralized Machine Learning has a market cap of $302,752.71 and approximately $9,542.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00063016 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.45 or 0.00787796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005540 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00044521 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,444.35 or 0.03864374 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00013659 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00017605 BTC.

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Profile

Decentralized Machine Learning (CRYPTO:DML) is a coin. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 coins. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Decentralized Machine Learning is medium.com/@decentralizedml. The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decentralized Machine Learning is decentralizedml.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Trading

Decentralized Machine Learning can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Machine Learning should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

