Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $6.94 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $6.94 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $6.12 and the highest is $7.47. Deckers Outdoor reported earnings per share of $7.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full-year earnings of $11.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $11.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $13.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.90. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $623.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DECK shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.67.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 15,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.72, for a total value of $3,760,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,627,017.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total transaction of $126,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,742,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,915 shares of company stock valued at $22,318,820. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 183 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $290.65 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $78.70 and a fifty-two week high of $336.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.50.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

