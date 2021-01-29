Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 82.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,774,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,382,536,000 after acquiring an additional 646,460 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,861,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,046,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,585,000 after acquiring an additional 362,615 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,745,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,054,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In related news, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total value of $3,793,789.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,796.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $7,156,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,410,568.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

DE opened at $292.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.54. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $306.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $220.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $244.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.