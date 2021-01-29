DEEX (DEEX) Market Capitalization Tops $252,515.79

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. DEEX has a market capitalization of $252,515.79 and $813.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DEEX has traded 37.8% higher against the US dollar. One DEEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007251 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006368 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000204 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000234 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEEX Token Profile

DEEX (DEEX) is a token. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 tokens. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DEEX is www.deex.exchange.

According to CryptoCompare, “DEEX is a multi cryptocurrency exchange platform. It provides currency trading (buy/sell) services for a range of blockchain assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) or Ethereum (ETH). The platform native token (DEEX), will be available for trade with the supported cryptocurrencies on DEEX.The DEEX token is a cryptocurrency developed by DEEX. It will be the token that will serve the users as a medium to exchange value when using the platform, it will be tradeable with BTC and ETH. “

Buying and Selling DEEX

DEEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

