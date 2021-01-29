DEJAVE Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $9,442.00 (DJV)

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 29th. DEJAVE has a total market cap of $3.76 million and approximately $9,442.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DEJAVE has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar. One DEJAVE token can now be purchased for $2,140.56 or 0.06084043 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00047824 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00121204 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00064397 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.54 or 0.00254506 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00063112 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00033163 BTC.

About DEJAVE

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,757 tokens. DEJAVE’s official website is www.dejave.io.

DEJAVE Token Trading

DEJAVE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEJAVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEJAVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEJAVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

