Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.81% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Denbury Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. It involved in exploitation, drilling and proven engineering extraction practices. The company’s focused operating areas include the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. Denbury Inc., formerly known as Denbury Resources Inc., is based in PLANO, Texas. “

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Denbury in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.50 target price on the stock.

NYSE:DEN opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.15. Denbury has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $33.40. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 4.01.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 30,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $546,516.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,681,370 shares of company stock worth $42,191,951. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kopion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Denbury in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,324,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,563,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,795,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Denbury in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,767,000. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

