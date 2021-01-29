Desire Price Tops $0.0017 (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded up 30.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last week, Desire has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. Desire has a total market cap of $16,961.54 and approximately $29,068.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Desire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Desire alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,010.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,301.54 or 0.03942786 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.27 or 0.00403729 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 733.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.99 or 0.01202620 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.70 or 0.00511044 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.90 or 0.00405618 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003979 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.45 or 0.00252803 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00023018 BTC.

About Desire

Desire is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Desire is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. It features a second layer of masternodes that process private and instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Desire

Desire can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Desire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Desire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.