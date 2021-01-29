Desjardins Lowers Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Price Target to $59.00

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its price target cut by Desjardins from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Metro in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Metro from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Metro from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Metro from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Metro from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Metro presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Get Metro alerts:

Metro stock opened at $43.97 on Thursday. Metro has a 1 year low of $36.67 and a 1 year high of $50.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.86.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.