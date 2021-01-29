Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Short Interest Down 89.2% in January

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 89.2% from the December 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DSNY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.26. The company had a trading volume of 35,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,530. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average is $0.71. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68 and a beta of 1.46. Destiny Media Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $1.50.

Get Destiny Media Technologies alerts:

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 11.61%.

Destiny Media Technologies Company Profile

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the internet. It offers Play MPE, a two-sided B2B marketplace that enables music labels and artists to create and distribute promotional content and musical assets, as well as music broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the music.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Media Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Media Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.