Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target to $173.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $173.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $162.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $166.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $182.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,670.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,731 shares of company stock worth $12,957,058 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,886 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7,737.3% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 939,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,023,000 after purchasing an additional 927,314 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 118.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,368,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,888,000 after purchasing an additional 741,879 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,383,000. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 29.4% during the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,807,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,062,000 after purchasing an additional 410,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

