Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target to $200.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $124.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $176.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $166.97 on Tuesday. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $66.87 and a 12-month high of $192.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.40 and a 200-day moving average of $130.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.32. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $62,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,216.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in MKS Instruments by 12,685.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,466,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,302 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in MKS Instruments by 113.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 668,990 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,073,000 after purchasing an additional 356,127 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in MKS Instruments by 11.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,873,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $207,518,000 after purchasing an additional 194,445 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after buying an additional 154,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth $15,968,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

