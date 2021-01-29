Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Price Target to $62.00

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.19.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Shares of BX opened at $67.05 on Thursday. The Blackstone Group has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $68.67. The company has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.08.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.7175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 93.51%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 42,425 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 997,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,974,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,074,000 after buying an additional 3,937,002 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 3,305.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,487,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384,618 shares during the period. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,789,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 62.2% in the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,568,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,871,000 after purchasing an additional 601,169 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1,528.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 628,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,818,000 after purchasing an additional 590,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.