Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF)

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LNXSF. UBS Group raised shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

LNXSF stock opened at $76.60 on Wednesday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $80.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.96.

About LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

