Devon Energy Co. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for Devon Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DVN. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $14.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.84.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $17.20 on Friday. Devon Energy has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.01, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Devon Energy by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,427 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 10,280 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $2,665,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.