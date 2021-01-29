Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 3,570 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a GBX 3,570 ($46.64) price objective on Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a report on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,850 ($50.30) price target on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo plc (DGE.L) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,210.53 ($41.95).

Shares of DGE opened at GBX 2,934.50 ($38.34) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,940.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,761.06. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,209.50 ($41.93). The stock has a market capitalization of £68.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 27.96 ($0.37) per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Diageo plc (DGE.L)’s payout ratio is currently 116.86%.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,000 ($39.20) per share, with a total value of £8,280 ($10,817.87). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 842 shares of company stock worth $2,480,819.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

