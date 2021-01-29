Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 4,000 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) has been assigned a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,520 ($45.99) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price target on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,210.53 ($41.95).

DGE stock opened at GBX 2,934.52 ($38.34) on Friday. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,209.50 ($41.93). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,940.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,761.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.61. The stock has a market cap of £68.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.99.

In other Diageo plc (DGE.L) news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,000 ($39.20) per share, for a total transaction of £8,280 ($10,817.87). Insiders have bought 842 shares of company stock worth $2,480,819 in the last three months.

About Diageo plc (DGE.L)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

