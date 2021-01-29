Diageo plc (DGE.L)’s (DGE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DGE. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,080 ($40.24) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a report on Friday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,210.53 ($41.95).

Get Diageo plc (DGE.L) alerts:

Diageo plc (DGE.L) stock opened at GBX 2,928 ($38.25) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,940.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,761.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £68.50 billion and a PE ratio of 48.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.61. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,209.50 ($41.93).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a GBX 27.96 ($0.37) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Diageo plc (DGE.L)’s payout ratio is currently 116.86%.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,000 ($39.20) per share, with a total value of £8,280 ($10,817.87). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 842 shares of company stock worth $2,480,819.

About Diageo plc (DGE.L)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Diageo plc (DGE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo plc (DGE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.