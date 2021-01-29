Dialight plc (DIA.L) (LON:DIA) Shares Gap Up to $238.00

Shares of Dialight plc (DIA.L) (LON:DIA) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $238.00, but opened at $257.00. Dialight plc (DIA.L) shares last traded at $245.30, with a volume of 1,670 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.14, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 258.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 282.47. The stock has a market cap of £79.88 million and a PE ratio of -4.84.

About Dialight plc (DIA.L) (LON:DIA)

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting; and Signals and Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, flood, and street lights; various linear products; and area lights, wallpacks/bulkheads, and related battery backup products.

