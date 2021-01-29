Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dialog Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of DLGNF traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.43. 426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,413. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.72 and a beta of 1.81. Dialog Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $65.37.

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Dialog Semiconductor had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $386.42 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Dialog Semiconductor will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

