Digital Locations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLOC) Short Interest Down 82.9% in January

Digital Locations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLOC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a drop of 82.9% from the December 31st total of 64,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,068,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:DLOC traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.05. 11,965,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,553,446. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.03. Digital Locations has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.35.

Get Digital Locations alerts:

About Digital Locations

Digital Locations, Inc operates as a developer and acquirer of cell tower sites for 5G services. It intends to develop a portfolio of cell tower sites to help meet the expected demand of rapidly growing 5G networks. The company was formerly known as Carbon Sciences, Inc and changed its name to Digital Locations, Inc in September 2017.

Featured Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Digital Locations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Locations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.