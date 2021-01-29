Digitex Futures (DGTX) Market Capitalization Achieves $27.46 Million

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Digitex Futures has a market cap of $27.46 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. One Digitex Futures token can currently be bought for $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, Mercatox and OOOBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00064444 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.31 or 0.00798513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005687 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00045728 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,387.94 or 0.03857467 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00013961 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00016902 BTC.

About Digitex Futures

DGTX is a token. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com. The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Mercatox and OOOBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

