DigixDAO (DGD) Price Hits $252.05

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One DigixDAO token can currently be purchased for about $252.05 or 0.00763083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DigixDAO has a total market capitalization of $30.83 million and $95,723.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DigixDAO has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DigixDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00068126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $296.71 or 0.00898299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006090 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00049619 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,387.97 or 0.04202167 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00014849 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00017887 BTC.

DigixDAO Token Profile

DigixDAO (CRYPTO:DGD) is a N/A token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 122,309 tokens. DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix. The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global/dgd. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO Token Trading

DigixDAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.