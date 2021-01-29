Diligence Price Reaches $0.0001 (IRA)

Diligence (CURRENCY:IRA) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Diligence has a market cap of $1,890.75 and $9.00 worth of Diligence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Diligence has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Diligence token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00007472 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006518 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000212 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000239 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Diligence

Diligence (CRYPTO:IRA) is a token. Diligence’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for Diligence is ira-africa.com.

Buying and Selling Diligence

Diligence can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diligence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diligence should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diligence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

