Dillard’s Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,247 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,041% compared to the typical volume of 197 put options.

NYSE DDS traded up $10.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.22. The company had a trading volume of 5,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,194. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dillard’s has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $128.00. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.07 and its 200-day moving average is $43.42.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $2.29. Dillard’s had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dillard’s will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.39%.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $173,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,986. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,303,000. Newport Trust Co grew its position in Dillard’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 7,420,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,986,000 after purchasing an additional 61,505 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dillard’s by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 57,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 39,788 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dillard’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,192,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Dillard’s by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 318,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,639,000 after purchasing an additional 25,519 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.