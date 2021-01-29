Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Shares Down 9.4%

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)’s stock price traded down 9.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $56.95 and last traded at $57.22. 3,789,493 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 2,609,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.13.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.12 and a 200 day moving average of $50.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAS. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 97.4% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 71,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 35,266 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,248,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

About Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

