Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:RETL) Shares Gap Up to $174.63

Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:RETL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $174.63, but opened at $212.00. Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $215.20, with a volume of 2,116 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.63.

About Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:RETL)

Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3x Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Retail Bull 2x Shares, seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the performance of the Russell 1000 Retail Index. The Retail Index is an index comprised of companies that sell to consumers those discretionary products supplied by manufacturers.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.