Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Trading Up 7.2%

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) were up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.30 and last traded at $38.60. Approximately 10,416,420 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 5,531,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.51.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,340.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.