Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 16,735 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $469,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,410,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,493,000 after purchasing an additional 42,263 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 282.4% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 42,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 36.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 45,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 11,998 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on DFS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.39.

DFS stock traded down $1.36 on Friday, reaching $84.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,612. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $100.96. The company has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.