Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Has $5.42 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,846 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 4.2% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,393 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 103,089 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 496,088 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $104,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 12,224 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.93.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $238.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.70. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $242.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

