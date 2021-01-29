Diversified LLC Buys New Shares in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,619,000 after acquiring an additional 83,644 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 299,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,272,000 after buying an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 264,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,549,000 after buying an additional 24,072 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 11.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 153,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 15,806 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,979,000.

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock opened at $22.42 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

