Diversified LLC Makes New $27,000 Investment in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 196.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 950,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,657,000 after buying an additional 629,767 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,262,000 after acquiring an additional 428,601 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 21.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,636,000 after acquiring an additional 268,059 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 47.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 811,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,870,000 after acquiring an additional 261,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 685.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 152,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,473,000 after acquiring an additional 133,119 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $197.29 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $224.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $204.02 and its 200 day moving average is $199.52. The stock has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.44.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

