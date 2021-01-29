Diversified LLC Makes New $34,000 Investment in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 3,387 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $352,315.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,828.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total value of $257,408.22. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,836. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

YUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.53.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $102.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $54.95 and a one year high of $110.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.36 and its 200 day moving average is $99.10.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

