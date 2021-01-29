Diversified LLC Purchases Shares of 247 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 127.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADI. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.58.

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $249,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total transaction of $2,511,186.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,630 shares of company stock worth $6,131,398 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $149.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $162.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.22. The company has a market capitalization of $55.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

