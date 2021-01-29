Diversified LLC Purchases Shares of 435 The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGR. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in The Progressive by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 3.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 0.6% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 14,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PGR opened at $88.49 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $102.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.26.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.45%.

In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $329,249.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,236.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total value of $514,625.30. Insiders sold 60,858 shares of company stock worth $5,717,684 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.57.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

