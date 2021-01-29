Diversified LLC Takes Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 39.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $552,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of O opened at $60.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.37, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.94. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $84.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.71 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.2345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.64%.

O has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.42.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

