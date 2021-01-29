DNB Markets Lowers Nokia (NYSE:NOK) to Sell

DNB Markets lowered shares of Nokia (NYSE:NOK) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NOK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reissued a neutral rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Nokia from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Nokia from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.98.

NYSE:NOK opened at $4.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Nokia has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nokia will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nokia during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Nokia during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 4.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

