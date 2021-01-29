DNB Markets Lowers UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) to Hold

DNB Markets downgraded shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group downgraded UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

OTCMKTS UPMMY opened at $36.20 on Tuesday. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a twelve month low of $21.96 and a twelve month high of $39.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.07 and its 200 day moving average is $31.83.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Company Profile

UPM-Kymmene Oyj operates in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, distribution, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for fuel distributors, transportation, and oil and petrochemicals industries.

