Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Receives $81.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DCBO shares. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Docebo in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Docebo from $69.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Docebo in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Docebo from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Eight Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Docebo in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

DCBO opened at $50.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.82. Docebo has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $68.00.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

