Docebo’s (DCBO) Outperfrom Under Weight Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO)‘s stock had its “outperfrom under weight” rating reissued by research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Docebo’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DCBO. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Docebo from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Docebo in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Docebo from $69.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Eight Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Docebo in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

DCBO stock opened at $50.16 on Tuesday. Docebo has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $68.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.82.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

