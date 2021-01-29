Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,111 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems makes up about 2.5% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $12,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 741.3% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 734,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,302,000 after acquiring an additional 647,469 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,556,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $592,517,000 after buying an additional 415,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,904,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,658,000 after buying an additional 405,254 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,293,699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,336,849,000 after buying an additional 399,552 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 97.0% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 789,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,164,000 after acquiring an additional 388,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Shares of CDNS stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $132.45. The stock had a trading volume of 11,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,746. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.50 and its 200-day moving average is $115.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.39 and a 52-week high of $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $431,299.28. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 316,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,123,994.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $2,888,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,165,206.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 148,782 shares of company stock valued at $18,542,799. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

