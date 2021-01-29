Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Takes $3.66 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,000. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises about 0.8% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 41,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,564,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. FIX upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Truist lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $527.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $619.32.

NASDAQ:REGN traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $505.47. The stock had a trading volume of 7,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $501.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $560.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $328.13 and a 12-month high of $664.64. The stock has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total value of $52,048.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,356,715.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,616 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

