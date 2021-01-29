Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Takes $703,000 Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 388.6% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FAST. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.64. 4,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,502,063. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.09. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $51.89.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $1,732,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,712. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total value of $352,996.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.