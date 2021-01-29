Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Cut to Market Perform at Barrington Research

Barrington Research cut shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DLB. B. Riley raised their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.75.

DLB opened at $89.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.46. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $97.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $389.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Giles Baker sold 91,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total transaction of $7,945,402.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 310,709 shares of company stock valued at $26,987,678. 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 497.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

